Ukraine in talks to ship farm exports via Romanian Black Sea port Constanta: ministry

Natalia Zinets Reuters
Ukraine is in talks with Romania on shipping its farming exports via the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta, as Russia's invasion has blocked off Ukrainian ports, Ukraine's agriculture ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ukraine, among the world's leading exporters of grain and vegetable oils, has enough stocks to meet its food needs for two years but will lose $1.5 billion a month in farming exports due to the Russian invasion, the ministry said.

