Ukraine imposes licences for some farm goods exported to certain EU states - ministry

KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will introduce export licences for a number of agricultural products supplied to certain Eastern European countries aiming to control its exports, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

"The government of Ukraine approved a new procedure for exporting certain types of products to certain EU member states," the ministry said in a statement.

"It stipulates that four crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower seed, wheat, which are exported to 5 countries, must be licensed by the economy ministry in agreement with agriculture ministry."

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.