Ukraine imposes licences for some farm goods exported to certain EU states - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

September 19, 2023 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters

KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine will introduce export licences for a number of agricultural products supplied to certain Eastern European countries aiming to control its exports, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

"The government of Ukraine approved a new procedure for exporting certain types of products to certain EU member states," the ministry said in a statement.

"It stipulates that four crops: corn, rapeseed, sunflower seed, wheat, which are exported to 5 countries, must be licensed by the economy ministry in agreement with agriculture ministry."

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk

