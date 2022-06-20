US Markets

Ukraine hits oil drilling platforms in Crimea, pro-Russian regional head says

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published

Ukraine hit drilling platforms of Chernomorneftegaz off the annexed peninsula of Crimea, the head of the region said on Monday.

June 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine hit drilling platforms of Chernomorneftegaz off the annexed peninsula of Crimea, the head of the region said on Monday.

Three people were injured and the search is ongoing for seven other workers, Sergei Askyonov, the pro-Russian head of the region, said in a post on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the claims.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular