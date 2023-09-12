Ukraine has sown 1.2 mln hectares of winter crops so far - ministry

KYIV, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry said on Tuesday that farmers had sown a total of 1.16 million hectares of winter crops as of September 12.

The area included 44,800 hectares of winter grains, or 0.9% of the expected area of around 5 million hectares, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine is a traditional grower of winter wheat which accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output. The ministry has said the area sown for winter wheat could total 4.3 million hectares this season.

The ministry also said farmers could sow 683,900 hectares of winter barley and 1.19 million hectares of winter rapeseed.

Producers have sown 1,200 hectares of winter barley and 654,900 hectares of winter rapeseed so far.

Ukraine is a major grain producer but the collapse in July of an agreement which had allowed safe grain exports via its Black Sea ports has led to speculation that farmers might sow less wheat because of shrinking profit margins due to costlier export routes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

