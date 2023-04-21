Commodities

Ukraine has sown 1 mln hectares of spring grain crops, ministry says

April 21, 2023 — 04:36 am EDT

KYIV, April 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had sown the first million hectares of spring grains by April 21, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

Reduced sowing is expected this year because of Russia's invasion and occupation of a significant part of the country.

The total sown area as of April 21 included 169,100 hectares of spring wheat, 557,400 hectares of barley, 110,200 hectares of peas, 81,700 hectares of oats and 53,400 hectares of corn.

Ukraine's grain sowing area could shrink by 1.4 million hectares to 10.2 million hectares this year while the area sown to oilseeds could rise, the ministry said last month.

It said the 2023 grain harvest could drop to 44.3 million tonnes from 53.1 million tonnes while oilseed output could rise to 19.2 million tonnes from 18.2 million tonnes.

