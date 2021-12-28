Ukraine has produced 1.3 mln T beet sugar so far in 2021/22

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sugar refineries have produced 1.3 million tonnes of white sugar from 9.12 million tonnes of beet so far in the 2021/22 season that began on Sept. 1, the national sugar union said on Tuesday.

Ukraine expanded the area planted with sugar beet to 227,100 hectares in 2021 from 201,600 hectares last year. It plans to increase beet sugar output to 1.4 million tonnes in 2021/22.

The country produced about 1 million tonnes of white sugar in the 2020/21 season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

