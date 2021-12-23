Ukraine has enough wheat, no need to curb exports -traders union

KYIV, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough wheat to ensure its domestic food needs and there is no need to limit exports, Ukrainian grain traders association UGA said on Thursday.

Major global grain producer Ukraine will consider limiting milling wheat exports in the first half of 2022, with officials expected to decide on the issue in mid-January, two sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters this week.

Ukraine has exported 15.6 million tonnes of wheat so far in the 2021/22 season (July-June), up 27% year on year.

The sources said the country was able to deliver around 10 million tonnes more wheat by the season's end, including up to 4 million of milling wheat and 6 million of feed wheat.

"There are no grounds for possible restrictions on wheat exports," UGA said in a statement.

It said any restrictions on exports would make it impossible to sell the harvest by farmers who could reduce the sowing areas.

Ukraine traditionally reduces wheat shipments in the second half of the season, it added.

Ukraine harvested 32.4 million tonnes of wheat this year and in line with a memorandum between the government and traders the exports could not exceed 25.3 million tonnes for the whole 2021/22 July-June season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.