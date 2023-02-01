Ukraine has enough gas for winter, minister says

February 01, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Adds grant for Naftogaz

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine has sufficient gas reserves to see it through the winter with 11 billion cubic metres (bcm) in storage as of Feb. 1, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

The country also has about 1.2 million tonnes of coal for its power plants, German Galushchenko said in a statement.

"These are sufficient volumes to get through and complete this very difficult heating season for our country," the minister said.

Ukrainian oil and gas company Naftogaz oil said in a separate statement that it would receive about 200 million euros ($218 million) of "non-repayable grant" from the Norwegian government to buy gas.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal last month said the situation in the energy sector remained difficult but under control after a months-long Russian campaign of drone and missile strikes on critical infrastructure that damaged about 40% of Ukraine's energy system.

($1 = 0.9172 euros)

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.