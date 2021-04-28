Ukraine has enough diesel but ready to boost imports -ministry

Adds details, shipments

KYIV, April 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine has enough diesel fuel to cover local needs for this month, the economy ministry said on Tuesday, adding that traders are intending to boost imports in May.

Five trading sources told Reuters this month that Ukraine could face diesel shortages next month because of planned maintenance at the Belarus Mozyr refinery, coinciding with a break in supply from Russia's Rosneft ROSN.MM.

"The economy ministry monitors diesel residues on a daily basis. As of today, the monthly volume of diesel fuel on the Ukrainian market is optimal and balanced to ensure all the necessary market processes," the ministry said in a statement.

It also said traders had pledged to increase fuel supply from Belarus, Lithuania, Hungary and Turkey next month.

Russian oil refineries plan a significant increase in its railways fuel shipments to Ukraine in May to 105,380 tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculation show.

Lukoil LKOH.MM plans to deliver 50,830 tonnes while Gazpromneft SIBN.MM may ship 54,550 tonnes, the data show.

Ukrainian energy ministry last week said the country planned to increase diesel imports via its sea ports, ramp up domestic production and buy more diesel from Poland and Lithuania.

Ukraine may also compensate for a fall in supplies by increasing output at its Kremenchug refinery, using stored oil products and increasing imports via its sea ports and from neighbouring Poland and Lithuania, the ministry said.

Ukraine consumes more than 7 million tonnes of diesel a year, importing two-thirds of its needs, mainly from Russia and Belarus.

