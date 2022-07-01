Ukraine harvests 293,000 T of grain from 1% area -ministry

KYIV, July 1 (Reuters) - Farmers in southern and eastern Ukraine have started the 2022 harvest, threshing 293,800 tonnes of grain from around 1% of the sown area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said farmers had threshed 131,500 hectares and the grain yield averaged 2.23 tonnes per hectare.

The harvested volume included 106,000 tonnes of barley and 21,800 tonnes of wheat, it said.

Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021. That included 42.1 million tonnes of corn and 32.2 million tonnes of wheat.

The government said this year the harvest could fall to about 65 million tonnes of grain and oilseeds from 106 million tonnes in 2021.

Farmers have reduced the sowing area by around 25% due to hostilities in some regions and grain production could fall to 48 to 50 million tonnes, with exports seen at 30 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, which runs from July to June.

The fall in production and in exports has stoked fears of a global food crisis and the war, together with Western sanctions against Russia, have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.