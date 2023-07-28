Ukraine harvests 11.2 mln tons of 2023 grain crop

KYIV, July 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have so far harvested more than 11 million tons of the 2023 grain harvest, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said 11.2 million tons of grain from the new harvest had been threshed so far.

The largest quantity of grain has been harvested in the southern region of Odesa, it said.

Ukraine is a major global grain producer and exporter but its agricultural exports have been hit hard by Russia's invasion and a blockade of Black Sea ports.

The agriculture ministry said the harvest so far included 2,881,300 tons of barley, 8,063,100 tons of wheat and 280,100 tons of peas.

Farmers in the Ternopil, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Vinnytsia regions have finished harvesting peas, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editibg by Timothy Heritage)

