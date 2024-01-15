Ukraine grains export rises to 2.1 mln T in January y/y - ministry

By Jan. 16 of the previous season, Ukraine had exported 8.9 million tons of wheat, 13.8 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.