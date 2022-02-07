Ukraine grain winter crops in good or satisfactory state

KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian winter grain crops sown to 2022 harvest were mostly in good or satisfactory condition as of Feb 3, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy reported on Monday, citing Ukraine's service of food protection.

It said the proportion of living plants was from 91% to 99% depending of region and most "have good regenerative capacity".

Ukrainian agricultural companies sowed 6.2 million hectares of winter wheat for the 2022 harvest, or almost 94% of the planned area of 6.66 million hectares.

The official data showed the sowing plans were not fulfilled by two leading wheat growing regions of Zaporizhzhia and Odessa.

In autumn 2020, Ukraine reduced the area under winter wheat to 6.1 million hectares from 6.7 million hectares a year earlier due to drought. But a mild winter led to a rise in the harvest to 32 million tonnes in 2021, from 24.9 million tonnes in 2020.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Edmund Blair)

