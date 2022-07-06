Commodities

Ukraine grain traders union raises 2022 grain and oilseeds harvest forecast

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Ukraine's grain traders union UGA revised up on Wednesday its forecast for the country's grain and oilseed harvest to 69.4 million tonnes from the previous 66.5 million, but still far below the 2021 level of 106 million tonnes.

KYIV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain traders union UGA revised up on Wednesday its forecast for the country's grain and oilseed harvest to 69.4 million tonnes from the previous 66.5 million, but still far below the 2021 level of 106 million tonnes.

The union said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 20.8 million tonnes of wheat and 27.3 million tonnes of corn this year. Ukraine can export 10 million tonnes of wheat and 10 million tonnes of corn in the new 2022/23 season which starts in July.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular