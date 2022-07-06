Ukraine grain traders union raises 2022 grain and oilseeds harvest forecast

KYIV, July 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain traders union UGA revised up on Wednesday its forecast for the country's grain and oilseed harvest to 69.4 million tonnes from the previous 66.5 million, but still far below the 2021 level of 106 million tonnes.

The union said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 20.8 million tonnes of wheat and 27.3 million tonnes of corn this year. Ukraine can export 10 million tonnes of wheat and 10 million tonnes of corn in the new 2022/23 season which starts in July.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

