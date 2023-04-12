US Markets

Ukraine grain ship inspections resume after one-day pause -UN

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

April 12, 2023 — 04:59 am EDT

Written by Jonathan Spicer for Reuters ->

ISTANBUL, April 12 (Reuters) - Inspections resumed on Wednesday aboard ships operating under the Ukraine Black Sea grain deal, after a one-day halt the day before, Ismini Palla, United Nations spokesperson for the initiative, told Reuters.

All vessels headed to and departing from Ukraine are checked by officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the U.N. in Turkish waters. On Tuesday, the U.N. said inspections temporarily stopped as parties needed more time to agree operational priorities.

Palla said "normal inspection patterns resumed" on Wednesday after the sides agreed a list of vessels the day before.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((jonathan.spicer@reuters.com;))

