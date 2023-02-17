Ukraine grain harvest 98% complete at 53.9 mln T

KYIV, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have harvested 53.9 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 98% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said that as of Thursday, farmers had harvested 11.2 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.8 tonnes per hectare. Farmers harvested fewer than 200,000 tonnes of grain over the past seven days, data showed.

The ministry said farmers had completed the 2022 wheat and barley harvests, threshing 20.2 million tonnes of wheat and 5.8 million tonnes of barley.

The total volume included 26.5 million tonnes of corn, harvested from 94% of the expected area, with a yield of 6.69 tonnes per hectare.

The ministry has said that a fall in output in 2022 was caused by hostilities in the country's eastern, northern and southern regions, after Russia's invasion nearly a year ago.

It said farmers had also harvested 10.5 million tonnes of sunflower seeds from 99% of the planted area and 9.1 million tonnes of sugar beet from 100% of the area.

The government has said Ukraine's 2022 crop could total about 51 million tonnes in clean weight, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

Bunker weight is 5% to 7% higher than clean weight as grains should be dried and cleaned.

The economy ministry this month said the grain harvest may fall again in 2023, to 49.5 million tonnes, while analysts expect the crop could fall to 35 million to 40 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

