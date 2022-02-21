Ukraine grain exports up 37.4% so far in 2021/22 to 42.5 mln T

KYIV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 42.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 37.4% from the same stage last season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The total included 17.85 million tonnes of wheat, 5.57 million tonnes of barley and 18.68 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight in 2021 versus 65 million a year earlier.

The ministry has forecast that the 2021/22 exports could include 33.8 million of corn, 25.3 million tonnes of wheat and 5.5 million of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million of wheat and 4.2 million of barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

