Ukraine grain exports up 25.7% so far in 2021/22 to 33.2 mln T

KYIV, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 33.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 25.7% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Thursday.

The total included 16.1 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 11.5 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Agriculture minister Roman Leshchenko said last month the country harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry has said the 2021/22 exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million of corn and 5.2 million of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million of wheat and 4.2 million of barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

