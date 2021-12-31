Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 32.2 million tonnes of grain in the first half of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.5% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

That included 15.8 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and 10.8 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Agriculture minister Roman Leshchenko said this month the country harvested a record 84 million tonnes of grain in clean weight this year, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020.

The ministry has said grain the 2021/22 exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

