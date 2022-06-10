Commodities

Ukraine grain exports now nearing 2 mln tonnes/month -EU commissioner

Marek Strzelecki Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Ukrainian grain exports are rising and nearing 2 million tonnes per month now, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said on Friday.

"According to information from Ukraine, the export of grains is gradually rising and nearing two million tonnes per month currently," Wojciechowski said during a news conference with the Polish agriculture minister.

Ukraine is a major grain exporter to Africa and the Middle East and disruption to these shipments as a result of Russia's invasion is pushing prices higher, fuelling an international food crisis.

