Ukraine grain exports jump 20.2% so far 2021/22

KYIV, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 23.8 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 20.2% from 19.8 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

That included 14 million tonnes of wheat, 4.9 million tonnes of barley and 4.6 million tonnes of corn, the data showed.

Ukraine plans to thresh a record 80.3 million tonnes of grain in 2021, up from 65 million tonnes in 2020. Exports could jump to 61.5 million tonnes from 44.7 million tonnes in 2020/21.

The government has said that grain exports could include 24.5 million tonnes of wheat, 30.9 million tonnes of corn and 5.2 million tonnes of barley.

Ukraine's exports last season included 23.1 million tonnes of corn, 16.6 million tonnes of wheat and 4.2 million tonnes of barley.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, and Louise Heavens)

