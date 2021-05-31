Commodities

Ukraine grain exports fall 23% so far in 2020/21 season -ministry

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23% in the first 11 months of the 2020/21 July-June season to 41.85 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume included 15.88 million tonnes of wheat, 21.14 million tonnes of corn and 4.17 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine, which harvested around 65 million tonnes of grain in 2020, plans to export around 45.8 million tonnes this season.

