Ukraine grain exports fall 10% to 2.1 mln T in Sept m/m - business association

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 03, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell 10% to 2.1 million metric tons in September versus August due to difficulties in export logistics and Russian shelling on key export facilities, the UCAB agricultural business association said on Tuesday.

Exports of vegetable oils decreased by 13% to 479,900 tons, the association said in a statement.

