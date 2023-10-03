Ukraine grain exports fall 10% to 2.1 mln T in Sept m/m - business association

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports fell 10% to 2.1 million metric tons in September versus August due to difficulties in export logistics and Russian shelling on key export facilities, the UCAB agricultural business association said on Tuesday.

Exports of vegetable oils decreased by 13% to 479,900 tons, the association said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

