Ukraine grain exports down so far 2023/24 -ministry

KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports are down to 7.8 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry said traders by Oct. 21 last year had exported 11.5 million tons.

The ministry said 1.05 million tons of grain were exported in the first 17 days of October. Ukraine exported 2.83 million tons from Oct. 1-21 a year ago.

The ministry gave no explanation for the decrease.

Traders and farmers unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube River are the main reasons for lower exports.

The exported volume included 3.99 million tons of wheat, 3.04 million tons of corn and 654,000 tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

A deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowing such exports collapsed in July when Russia withdrew, saying its demand that sanctions be lifted on its grain and fertiliser exports had not been met.

Ukraine's shipping sources said 34 cargo vessels had entered a fledgling Black Sea shipping corridor as Kyiv steps up a push to defy the de-facto Russian blockade.

Ukraine can also export limited volumes through small river ports on the Danube and via its western land border with the European Union.

Ukraine is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with 2023/24 exportable surplus totals of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

