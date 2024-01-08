News & Insights

Ukraine grain exports down more than 4 mln tons year on year

Credit: REUTERS/INQUAM PHOTOS

January 08, 2024 — 03:46 am EST

By Jan. 9 of the previous season, Ukraine had exported 8.6 million tons of wheat, 13.3 million tons of corn and 1.7 million tons of barley.

So far in January, Ukraine has exported 1.03 million tons of grain, the ministry data showed.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons.

