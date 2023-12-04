Ukraine grain exports down at 13.4 mln T so far in 2023/24 - ministry

By Pavel Polityuk

KYIV, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen to around 13.4 million metric tons so far in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said that by Dec. 5 last year, Ukraine had exported 18.3 million tons of grain.

Ukraine exported 3.86 million tons of grain in November, including 1.3 million tons of wheat and 2.4 million tons of corn, the ministry data showed.

Traders union UGA said Ukrainian combined grain and oilseed exports rose to 4.5 million tons in November from 3.5 million tons in October largely because the country has been actively increasing its exports via an alternative shipping route.

After pulling out of a U.N.-brokered deal that guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukrainian port infrastructure.

In August, Kyiv opened an alternative "humanitarian corridor" which runs along Ukraine's southwest Black Sea coast, into Romanian territorial waters and onwards to Turkey.

Ukrainian cargo exports through the new route have exceeded seven million tons since August, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X social media platform on Monday.

SMALLER SHIPMENTS

The volume exported this season includes 5.9 million tons of wheat, 6.5 million tons of corn and 876,000 tons of barley. In the previous season by this point, Ukraine had exported 6.9 million tons of wheat, 9.8 million tons of corn and 1.48 million tons of barley.

The ministry said traders had exported 305,000 tons of grain so far in December compared with 393,000 tons by Dec. 5, 2022.

The ministry gave no explanation for the drop but traders and farmers' unions have said blocked Ukrainian Black Sea ports and Russian attacks on the country's Danube River ports were key factors.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

Ukraine's government expects a harvest of 79 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with its 2023/24 exportable surplus totalling about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Additional reporting by Yuliia Dysa, Editing by Bernadette Baum and Christina Fincher)

