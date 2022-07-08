Ukraine grain exports down 38.6% so far in 2022/23 season, ministry says

KYIV, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports in the first seven days of July, the first month of the new 2022/23 season, were down 38.6% year on year at 318,000 tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday.

Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 invasion.

Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports - a key route for shipments - have been largely closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

The ministry data showed the exports in July included 249,000 tonnes of corn, 52,000 tonnes of wheat and 15,000 tonnes of barley.

The government has said that Ukraine could harvest at least 50 million tonnes of grain this year, compared with a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower grain yields.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman )

