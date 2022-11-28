Commodities

Ukraine grain exports down 31.9% at 17.2 mln T so far in 2022/23

November 28, 2022 — 04:27 am EST

KYIV, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 17.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.9% from the 25.3 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The volume included more than 6.6 million tonnes of wheat, 9.1 million tonnes of corn and about 1.4 million tonnes of barley.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were unblocked at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Ministry data showed that about 4 million tonnes of various grains were exported by Nov. 28, 31.4% less than in the same period of November last year.

The government has said that Ukraine could harvest about 51 million tonnes of grain this year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021, because of the loss of land to Russian forces and lower yields.

