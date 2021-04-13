Commodities

Ukraine grain exports down 23.7% so far in 2020/21 season

Contributor
Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23.7% to 36.5 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23.7% to 36.5 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The exports included 14.5 million tonnes of wheat, 17.3 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Traders have used 84% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.

The ministry has said wheat exports were unlikely to reach 17.5 million tonnes this season.

Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest, the government has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk

    Nasdaq Global Indexes Head of Product Development Patrick Wolf and WestWater Research Principal Matthew Payne join Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks​ to discuss the methodology behind the Nasdaq Veles California Water Index and how to hedge water risk.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular