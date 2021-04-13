Ukraine grain exports down 23.7% so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV, April 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 23.7% to 36.5 million tonnes so far this season, which runs from July 2020 to June 2021, economy ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The exports included 14.5 million tonnes of wheat, 17.3 million tonnes of corn and 4.1 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Traders have used 84% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.

The ministry has said wheat exports were unlikely to reach 17.5 million tonnes this season.

Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest, the government has said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

