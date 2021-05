Ukraine grain exports down 23.6% so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV, May 7 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports have fallen by 23.6% to 39.24 million tonnes so far in the July 2020 to June 2021 season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The exports included 15.14 million tonnes of wheat, 19.36 million tonnes of corn and 4.12 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Traders have used about 86.5% of the total wheat export quota of 17.5 million tonnes, which was imposed for the whole 2020/21 July-June season.

The ministry has said that wheat exports are unlikely to reach the full quota this season.

Ukraine is among the largest global grain exporters, selling about 57 million tonnes to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season.

Exports could decline to 45.7 million tonnes in 2020/21 because of a smaller harvest, the government has said.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by David Goodman )

((Natasha.Zinets1@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.