Ukraine grain exports down 22.3% so far in 2020/21 season

KYIV, June 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have fallen by 22.3% so far in the 2020/21 July-June season to 42.46 million tonnes, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The volume included 16 million tonnes of wheat, 21.6 million tonnes of corn and 4.17 million tonnes of barley, the data showed.

Ukraine, which harvested about 65 million tonnes of grain in 2020, plans to export 45.8 million tonnes this season.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by David Goodman)

