Ukraine grain exports at 5.817 mln T in Nov -ministry

Ukraine exported 5.817 million tonnes of grain in November, bringing the total volume of grain shipped in the 2021/22 July-June season so far to 25.3 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said the volume included 14.523 million tonnes of wheat with 2.170 million tonnes exported in November. The country also exported 5.5 million tonnes of corn and 4.9 million tonnes of barley.

