Ukraine grain exports at 48.4 mln T so far in 2022/23 season - ministry

Adds grain harvest forecast

KYIV, June 26 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports for the 2022/23 July-June season stood at 48.4 million tonnes as of June 26, four days before the end of the marketing year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

The ministry said Ukraine had exported the same volume of grain as of June 29, 2022.

Also on Monday, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotskiy said Ukraine had revised its 2023 grain harvest forecast to 46 million tonnes from the previous outlook of 45 million tonnes.

He gave no reason for the change. Ukrainian weather forecasters have said they expect a good winter grain crop thanks to favourable weather conditions this spring.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

