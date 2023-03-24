Ukraine grain exports at 36.6 mln tonnes so far in 2022/23 -ministry

KYIV, March 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports so far in the 2022/23 season totalled 36.6 million tonnes as of March 24, hit by a smaller harvest and logistical difficulties caused by Russia's invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday.

The ministry gave no comparative data for the same date in 2022. It said Ukraine had exported 44.8 million tonnes of grain as of March 27, 2022.

The volume so far in the July-to-June season included about 12.6 million tonnes of wheat, 21.5 million tonnes of corn and 2.26 million tonnes of barley.

The ministry said grain exports in March had reached 4.29 million tonnes as of March 24.

After an almost six-month blockade caused by Russia's invasion, three Ukrainian Black Sea ports were cleared at the end of July under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

A major global grain grower and exporter, Ukraine's grain output is likely to have dropped to about 53.1 million tonnes in clean weight in the 2022 calendar year, down from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021.

Officials have blamed the fall on hostilities in the country's eastern, northern and southern regions.

The ministry has said Ukraine's grain harvest could decrease again in 2023 to 44.3 million tonnes.

