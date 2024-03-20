Ukraine grain exports at 3.2 mln T so far in March

KYIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports so far in March have totalled 3.2 million metric tons, down from 3.5 million in the same period of last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to around 32.9 million tons from 35.1 million a year earlier, the data showed.

Exports so far this month have included 13 million tons of wheat, 17.6 million tons of corn and 1.89 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported around 95% of its grain via its deep-water Black Sea ports.

Spike Brokers brokerage, which tracks and publishes export statistics, this month said that Ukrainian agricultural maritime exports in March could fall by 20% from February.

In February, Ukraine exported 5.8 million tons of various grains, 11.5% more than a year earlier. The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

