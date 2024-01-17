News & Insights

Ukraine grain exports at 2.5 mln T so far in Jan - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 17, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Pavel Polityuk for Reuters ->

KYIV, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 2.5 million metric tons of grain so far this month, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The ministry gave no exact comparison with a year ago. Exports totalled 2.4 million tons in Jan. 1-20, 2023.

The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season so far have fallen to about 20.9 million tons from 25.1 million at the same stage last year, the data showed.

Exports have included 8.3 million tons of wheat, 11.2 million tons of corn and 1.2 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally shipped most of its exports through its deep water Black Sea ports.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Mark Potter)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
