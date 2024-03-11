Ukraine grain exports at 1.5 mln T so far in March

KYIV, March 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports so far in March have totalled 1.54 million metric tons versus 1.93 million tons in March 1-13 of last year, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Ukraine's grain exports in the 2023/24 July-June marketing season have fallen to around 31.2 million tons from 34.2 million a year earlier, the ministry data showed.

Exports so far this month have included 12.5 million tons of wheat, 16.7 million tons of corn and 1.76 million tons of barley.

Ukraine has traditionally exported around 95% of its grain via its deep-water Black Sea ports.

In February, Ukraine exported 5.8 million tons of various grains, 11.5% more than a year ago. The ministry gave no explanation for the increase.

The Ukrainian government expects a harvest of 81.3 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023, with a 2023/24 exportable surplus of about 50 million tons.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

