Ukraine grain export prices fall over past week

KYIV, May 22 (Reuters) - Ukrainian wheat export prices have reversed its trend direction, having lost $6 a tonne over the past week thanks to improved crop forecasts in key production regions, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Saturday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $263-$270 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat lost by $5 a tonne to $261-$268 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices decreased by $2 over the past week to $282-$289 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley decreased by up to $4 to $242-$249 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The consultancy earlier this month said it had kept its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest unchanged at 73.6 million tonnes. The harvest totalled 64.9 million tonnes in 2020.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Louise Heavens)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.