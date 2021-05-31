Ukraine grain export prices decrease over past week - APK-Inform

Commodities

Ukrainian wheat export prices have lost additional $5 a tonne over the past week, agriculture consultancy APK-Inform said on Monday.

Bid prices for high-quality soft milling wheat decreased to $260-$265 a tonne FOB Black Sea port, APK-Inform said. Feed wheat lost by $5 a tonne to $258-$263 FOB Black Sea.

Ukraine sold about 57 million tonnes of grain to foreign buyers in the 2019/20 season. The government has said exports could decline to 45.8 million tonnes in 2020/21 due to a weaker harvest.

APK-Inform said corn bid export prices stood at $278-$291 FOB, while bid prices for Ukrainian-origin barley almost unchanged at $241-$249 per tonne FOB Black Sea.

The consultancy earlier this month said it had kept its forecast for Ukraine's 2021 grain harvest unchanged at 73.6 million tonnes. The harvest totalled 64.9 million tonnes in 2020.

