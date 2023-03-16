US Markets

Ukraine grain deal clear in calling for 120-day rollover, United Nations says

March 16, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

UNITED NATIONS, March 16 (Reuters) - A deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports is clear in calling for a 120-day rollover, the United Nations spokesman said on Thursday after Russia suggested extending the deal for 60 days.

"For us, the text in the agreement is clear and it calls for a 120-day rollover," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Reuters when asked about remarks by Turkey, which said on Wednesday it will continue talks to extend the deal for 120 days rather than 60 days. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Susan Heavey) ((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/GRAINS (URGENT)

