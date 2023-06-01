Ukraine grain and oilseed crop expected to fall by 7.9%, traders union says

KYIV, June 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's combined grain and oilseed crop harvest is set to fall to 68 million tonnes in 2023, from 73.8 million tonnes in 2022, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Thursday.

The grain harvest could include 17.9 million tonnes of wheat and 23.3 million tonnes of corn, the union said. Ukraine harvested 20.2 million tonnes of wheat and 27.3 million tonnes of corn in 2022.

UGA said combined exports of grains and oilseeds could total 43.9 million tonnes in the 2023/24 July-June season, against 56.4 million tonnes in 2022/23.

It said exports could include 15 million tonnes of wheat and 19 million tonnes of corn in 2023/24.

