Ukraine Government Now Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum as Legal Tender

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill into law that makes Bitcoin and Ethereum legal tender in the nation. The move was triggered by the fact that more than $100 million in crypto donations have been made to help Ukraine's war effort against Russian invaders.

Ukraine's Ministry and Committee on Digital Transformation confirmed the news in its official statement, also issued on Wednesday, stating that the law enables development of a path forward to establish clear oversight and regulatory responsibilities of digital assets by government agencies. It also puts in place parameters regarding ownership, classification, and legal status of various cryptocurrencies.

The announcement further stated that its Ministry of Finance is actively working to amend the Tax and Civil Codes of Ukraine to fully "launch the market for virtual assets."

Crypto has helped Ukraine fight Russian invaders and help displaced citizens

Since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than $100 million worth of crypto donations have been made directly to Ukraine to pay for military supplies and humanitarian needs related to the war.

The digital donations started flooding in shortly after the attack, when the National Bank of Ukraine announced that it would no longer issue electronic funds in the country's currency -- called the hryvnia -- and that it would curb cash withdrawals at banks, as well as freeze the foreign exchange rate of the hryvnia.

In a Twitter message posted on Friday, Mar. 11, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation, Alex Bornyakov, stated that the cryptocurrency donations have been critical to its war and humanitarian efforts.

"Crypto assets proved extremely helpful in facilitation of funding flows to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Huge thanks to everyone who donated to the Crypto Fund of Ukraine. Each and every helmet and vest bought via crypto donations is currently saving Ukrainian soldiers' lives," the tweet read.

In that tweet, Bornyakov also listed exactly what the funds have been spent on so far:

5,500 bulletproof jackets

410,000 packed lunches

500 ballistic plates for bulletproof vests

3,125 thermal imagers and optics

500 helmets

3,427 medicines

60 walkie-talkies

Last September, President Zelenskyy had rejected a similar legislative proposal to legalize cryptocurrencies. Ukraine now becomes the second country in the world to adopt crypto as legal tender, joining El Salvador which made the decision to accept Bitcoin as legal tender last September.

Earn a $100 bitcoin bonus

Our updated list of the best cryptocurrency apps for 2022 is packed with best-in-class picks. The cryptocurrency apps that landed on our shortlist include perks such as $0 commissions, and one pick that is offering a $100 bitcoin bonus. Check out the list here and get started on your crypto journey, today.

Get the top picks

Tor Constantino owns Bitcoin and Ethereum.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.