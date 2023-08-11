Ukraine government bonds extend gains amid 2023 economic recovery

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government bonds jumped as much as 3.3 cents on the dollar on Friday, extending a rally triggered by an improvement in the country's economic outlook.

The country's shortest-term bond, its 2027 maturity XS1303925470=TE, rose the most to trade as high as 32 cents on the dollar, its highest level since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The 2041 note XS1303929894=TE rose 2.2 cents to trade at 49 cents on the dollar at 1508 GMT. Most of the government's other bonds also saw gains of more than 2.2 cents. XS1577952952=TE

Ukraine's foreign currency reserves grew to a of $41.7 billion at the start of August, the central bank said on Monday. Reserves continue to grow thanks to a steady inflow of financial aid from Ukraine's Western partners.

The International Monetary Fund said in July that the economy is "showing remarkable resilience and recent economic developments point to a gradual economic recovery in 2023," according to its spokesperson Julie Kozack.

The Washington-based lender approved a $15.6 billion loan for the nation in April, part of the global support that has flowed to the country.

Market optimism is also based on the "assumption that frozen Russian assets will be put to work in Ukraine or used in some way as collateral to improve its access to capital markets (and) to ensure the private sector helps with the heavy lifting on recovery," Timothy Ash, a London-based senior sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said by email.

Ash added that if that happens, debt haircuts should be limited.

Ukraine's overseas creditors agreed last year to a two-year freeze on international bond payments of almost $20 billion, a moratorium that allowed the war-ravaged country to avoid a messy debt default.

