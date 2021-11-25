Markets

Ukraine Government, Airbus Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation For 22 Planes

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation, which provides for the possibility of leasing or purchasing 22 aircraft.

Airbus said it sees potential in Ukraine for creating a new air carrier.

Airbus Vice President for Sales in Central and Northern Europe, Russia & Central Asia Kimon Sotiropoulos said, "I am convinced that the decision of the Ukrainian government to launch a new Ukrainian air carrier at this time is correct. Because we are all now going through a period of pandemic and we hope that after its completion we will be able to restore air traffic and air traffic. And we see in Ukraine... great potential to create a new air carrier."

He added that with a new air carrier, one can immediately invest in better technology starting from scratch, a better fleet that has a lower carbon footprint, uses less fuel, and therefore is better for the environment.

He also expressed hope for further cooperation with Ukraine in the next two years.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

