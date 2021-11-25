Ukraine Government, Airbus Sign Memorandum Of Cooperation For 22 Planes

(RTTNews) - European plane maker Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) and the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine signed a memorandum of cooperation, which provides for the possibility of leasing or purchasing 22 aircraft.

Airbus said it sees potential in Ukraine for creating a new air carrier.

Airbus Vice President for Sales in Central and Northern Europe, Russia & Central Asia Kimon Sotiropoulos said, "I am convinced that the decision of the Ukrainian government to launch a new Ukrainian air carrier at this time is correct. Because we are all now going through a period of pandemic and we hope that after its completion we will be able to restore air traffic and air traffic. And we see in Ukraine... great potential to create a new air carrier."

He added that with a new air carrier, one can immediately invest in better technology starting from scratch, a better fleet that has a lower carbon footprint, uses less fuel, and therefore is better for the environment.

He also expressed hope for further cooperation with Ukraine in the next two years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.