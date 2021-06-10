Ukraine GDP warrants jump after JPMorgan puts fair value at 262 cents

rewrites throughout, updates prices

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's GDP warrants jumped to a record high after JPMorgan said on Thursday it calculated the fair value for the instruments at 262 cents, more than double its current levels.

Ukraine included $3.6 billion in GDP warrants - bonds indexed to economic growth - in its 2015 sovereign debt restructuring. However, unlike other warrant issuers, Ukraine did not cap future payouts, possibly making itself liable for big annual payments in years to come.

The instruments jumped more than 3 cents on Thursday to trade at a record high of 116.16 cents <XS1303929894=TE>, Tradeweb data showed.

"The high fiscal cost of the warrants could renew the debate around a buyback strategy," JPMorgan's Trang Nguyen wrote in a note to clients, saying that a government buyback last year had reduced the outstanding amount by 10%.

The warrants pay no regular interest but they kick in once Ukraine’s nominal GDP exceeds a certain threshold and annual growth hits 3 percent. Payouts are subject to a complex formula but, put very simply, holders are entitled to a sum equal to 15 percent of any economic output achieved above this growth threshold, adjusted for inflation.

The first payout was made for 2019 when GDP growth of 3.2% generated a payout of $40.75 million.

"Beyond higher fair values, potentially large near-term payouts should be an important feature supporting prices," said Nguyen.

"Should our 5.6% 2021 real GDP growth forecast materialize, a payout of over 30pts would be triggered in 2023," she wrote adding adding this would translate into a payout at a cost of roughly $1.1 billion for Ukraine while growth of 5% in 2022 would trigger a payout of around $900mn in 2024.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Marc Jones and Angus MacSwan)

