News & Insights

Ukraine GDP to rebound in 2023, inflation to fall - EU Commission

Credit: REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

November 15, 2023 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Jan Strupczewski for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economic growth will rebound this year and next after a plunge in 2022 caused by the Russian invasion, and inflation is slowing sharply but even in 2025 its economy will still be about 20% below pre-war levels, the European Commission said.

In economic forecasts for the 27-nation European Union and countries, like Ukraine, that want to become members of the bloc, the EU executive arm said on Wednesday that Ukraine's gross domestic product will grow 4.8% in 2023 after a 29.1% plunge in 2022. Next year, Ukraine's GDP is to expand 3.7% and then grow 6.1% in 2025.

The Commission forecast investment in Ukraine would jump 17.0% this year after taking a 34.3% dive in 2022, and rise a further 12.0% in 2024 and 28.0% in 2025.

Inflation, which run at 20.2% last year, is to slow to 13.5% this year and decelerate to 7.7% in 2024, the Commission said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

((jan.strupczewski@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 28 64; Reuters Messaging: jan.strupczewski.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.