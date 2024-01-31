Ukraine food maritime exports could fall sharply in January - brokers

KYIV, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural maritime exports are expected to fall to around 3.8 million metric tons in January from around 6.1 million tons in December, brokers said on Wednesday.

Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics, said 2.5 million tons of food had been exported from Ukrainian seaports as of Jan. 28 and around 874,000 tons could be shipped abroad in the coming days.

Additional around 500,000 tons of agricultural goods could be exported from Ukrainian Danube ports this month, brokers said on the Telegram messaging app.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

