Ukraine food exports total 7.7 mln T in January -association

KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's overall food exports totalled 7.7 million metric tons in January, down 0.3% from December, Ukraine's UCAB business association said on Thursday.

Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of agricultural products, but its shipments have decreased since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

UCAB said January's volumes included 5.3 million tons of grain, 765,000 tons of oilseeds, 664,500 tons of vegetable oils as well as other food.

"It should be borne in mind that not all products have physically crossed the border and a certain amount of transport is still queuing to leave," UCAB said on Telegram messaging app.

The association did not specified how the cargo was shipped abroad.

Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics, said this week that Ukraine's maritime agricultural exports are expected to fall sharply to around 3.8 million tons in January from around 6.1 million in December.

It said 2.5 million tons of food had been exported from Ukrainian seaports as of Jan. 28 and around 874,000 tons could be shipped abroad in the coming days.

Ukraine harvested about 80 million tons of grain and oilseeds in 2023 and its combined grain and oilseed exportable surplus is about 50 million tons in the 2023/24 July-June season, the government said.

The farm ministry data showed grain exports had reached 22.1 million tons as of January 22, 2024 versus 25.7 million at the same stage last year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.