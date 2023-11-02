Ukraine food exports rose 15% in Oct thanks to new sea corridor - association

KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain agricultural export rose by 15% to 4.8 million metric tons in October versus September thanks to a new Black Sea export corridor, the UCAB agricultural business association said on Thursday.

The association said in a statement grain exports rose by 20% to 2.5 million tons, while vegetable oils shipments added 6% and totalled 508,700 tons.

UCAB said wheat and sunflower oil dominated the export volumes last month.

Ukraine exported 2.1 million tons of grain and 479,900 tons of vegetable oils in September, the association said.

"In particular, the addition of another export channel - ports of Odesa region, which are now operating within the temporary sea corridor - helped to partially increase exports," UCAB said.

However, exports through this channel are far from pre-war levels, it added.

Before the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine exported over 6 million tons of grain alone per month.

"Although there has been an increase in export volumes, they remain insufficient to export the harvest that Ukraine has produced this year," UCAB said.

The association noted that for the agricultural market to function well, Ukraine needs to export about 6 million tons of food per month "preferably by sea, where logistics are less expensive".

Kyiv launched what it calls a temporary export corridor in August to allow agricultural exports as an alternative arrangement after Russia blocked the U.N.-backed Black Sea grain deal that had been in place for a year.

Ukraine's government is expected to harvest 79 million tons of grain and oilseed in 2023, with an exportable surplus of about 50 million tons in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.