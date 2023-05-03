Ukraine food exports fall to eight-month low in April - association

KYIV, May 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agricultural exports fell by 31% in April compared to March to 5.3 million tonnes, the lowest level in the past eight months, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) business association said late on Tuesday.

"Problems with export shipments were observed in almost all channels," UCAB said in a statement.

It said the greatest damage was caused by Russian sabotage of the operation of the Black Sea grain export corridor as well as a ban on imports of agricultural products and a temporary ban on transit by some Eastern European states.

UCAB said export volumes in April included 3.9 million tonnes of grain and 564,200 tonnes of vegetable oils.

The association said the resumption of export supplies to neighbouring countries gave reason to hope that exports in May would improve.

Three Black Sea ports that were initially blockaded after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year have been exporting grain since last July under the Black Sea Grain Initiative brokered by Turkey and the United Nations.

Russia says the agreement is due to expire on May 18, and has given no sign that it plans to extend it.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Editing by Christina Fincher)

((pavel.polityuk@tr.com; +380 44 2449150; Reuters Messaging: pavel.polityuk.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.